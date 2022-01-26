A DeSoto County banker and former pastor at Cornerstone Church in Southaven was arrested today on unspecified charges.
According to DeSoto County Adult Detention Facility Jail Tracker, Kevin Hauman, 41, a banker with Regions Bank, was arrested by Southaven Police and bonded out on $150,000 bond with a GPS monitor.
Hauman was a campus pastor with Cornerstone Church from 2016 until October 2021.
This is a developing story and more information will be posted as it becomes available.
