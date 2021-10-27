"Witnesses reported an unknown black, male suspect entered the bank, displayed a weapon and demanded money from the teller," according to the statement. "The suspect then fled the scene with an undetermined amount of money in a silver Nissan Maxima, with black rims." If anyone has any information about the robbery or suspect they are encouraged to call the Olive Branch Police Department at 662-892-9400 or DeSoto County Crime Stoppers at 662-429-8477.