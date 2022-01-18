A press conference was held on the DeSoto County Courthouse lawn Tuesday night announcing the arrest of a suspect in the shooting of an off-duty Memphis police officer in Olive Branch on Monday.
Captain of Investigative Services at the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department Jeremy Dodson said Anthony Carpenter, 42, of Memphis, was apprehended.
“We collected enough evidence to do an arrest warrant for the suspect involved in the crime yesterday,” Dodson said. “His name is Anthony Carpenter, his date of birth is 4-4-79. Once we collected evidence and got a search warrant for him, (Memphis Police Department Gang Unit) actually helped us out in locating him and picked him up on a traffic stop.”
Dodson said Carpenter is charged with attempted murder and that the case remains under investigation. No motive was released or if there was any connection between Carpenter and the victim.
The off-duty Memphis Police Lieutenant was shot outside of his home in Olive Branch around 6:00 a.m. Monday morning.
DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department Public Information Officer Tish Clark said on Monday that the officer was shot one time but is expected to be okay. The shooting happened on Cotton Row Drive in the Miller Farms subdivision.
As the officer, who has not been identified, was leaving for work in his personal car, a vehicle blocked the driveway and shots were fired.
Memphis Police Department Gang Unit assisted in the investigations.
