DeSoto County Sheriff's Department has arrested a man in connection with a weekend shooting just outside of Bridgetown.
Detectives arrested Christopher Lee Barbee, 35, and charged him with one felony county of shooting into a dwelling house following the incident on June 20.
The suspect was described as a white male approximately 5'8" wearing blue jeans and a red and black striped shirt with neck, face, and arm tattoos. Barbee allegedly approached a house on Windmere Drive South just after 9 p.m. Sunday night and asked the homeowner for money and car keys.
An altercation ensued and shots were fired. Investigators said no one was hit, but the homeowner suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital to be checked out.
The investigation is still ongoing.
