The Atlanta Braves World Champions Trophy Tour made a stop at Silo Square in Southaven Wednesday, where fans of all ages were able to take photos with the World Series trophy in Austin Riley’s hometown.
The World Series trophy was on display from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday and an Atlanta Braves backdrop made for a fantastic photo opportunity for fans. Assistant tour manager Harrison Fant said the stop was one of 141 the Braves have scheduled across the country.
“It’s a celebration and an opportunity to share the experience with the fans throughout Braves Country,” Fant said. “We’re making one stop for each year the Braves have been a franchise. Southaven is part of Braves country and it’s Austin Riley’s hometown as well.”
The Atlanta Braves defeated the Houston Astros in the 2021 World Series for the team’s first World Series win since 1995. Austin Riley, a graduate of DeSoto Central High School, played third base for the Braves during the historic season.
Despite rainy conditions, several fans attended the trophy tour event. One of which was Josh Durden, who made the drive from Coldwater to Southaven for the opportunity.
“It means a lot to me, I’ve been a Braves fan for a long time and I used to live in Georgia,” Durden said. “We haven’t had this opportunity since the last World Series in 1995. It’s something fun to go do as a fan. It’s amazing to have the trophy here.”
Durden said he has not had the chance to meet Austin Riley, but has watched him play many times and has enjoyed his game. Riley had his best season in 2021 where he finished with a .303 batting average.
Riley led the Desoto Central Jaguars to an MHSAA 6A Championship in 2015 and was drafted by the Braves the same year. He made his Major League debut in May 2019.
The Atlanta Braves are the longest continuously operating franchise in Major League Baseball. Since 1991, the Braves have earned two National League wild cards, 19 division championships, six National League titles and two World Series wins.
