Voters in Horn Lake's Ward 3 returned to the polls Tuesday and decided Jackie Bostick would be their representative on the Board of Aldermen.
Bostick defeated Linda McGan 92-54 to assume the seat on the board. He fills the seat vacated by Tim Smith, who resigned from the post on April 30. Smith cited his health among the reasons he decided to step down.
Bostick and McGan were paired as the top two vote-getters in the June 11 special election. Bostick led the four candidates who ran in June with 65 votes, to McGan with 42.
Likeeva Grainger and Kerry Rakestraw were also on the ballot but failed to be among the top two candidates in the final tally of ballots.
However, Tuesday's runoff was required since no one candidate received a clear 50 percent plus one majority of the votes.
"I couldn't do it without the support of my family, putting God first and with a good opponent that everything went clean," Bostick said after seeing the results taped to the door at Horn Lake City Tuesday evening. "We were both here for the same thing, putting a voice to Ward 3. We were going to support each other. If she would have won, I would have been behind her."
"I did get a lot of support," McGan said. "A lot of people came out today that I wasn't expecting, I think Jackie will do a good job and I will support him."
Bostick will be sworn into office at the next Horn Lake Board of Aldermen meeting on July 16. He will fill out the term of Smith, a term that continues until the municipal elections in 2021.
Bob Bakken is Managing Editor for the DeSoto Times-Tribune.