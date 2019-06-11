Voters in Horn Lake’s Ward 3 will be asked to return to the voting booth in early July to decide who will represent them as their next alderman.
In a special election Tuesday, voters were asked to choose between four candidates and with the number of hopefuls on the ballot, it was likely a runoff would be needed to determine a winner.
Jackie Bostick earned the most votes in Tuesday’s contest with 65, followed by Linda McGan with 42. Likeeva Grainger finished third with 29 votes and Kerry Rakestraw was fourth in 15.
“It’s been a good experience,” McGan said about running for a spot on the board. “We’re going to go out and talk to more people.”
“It’s been like answered prayer,” Bostick said about his high finish in the election. “We’ve had a lot of support and they came out to vote.”
With 151 total votes, no candidate received a solid 50 percent plus one vote majority that would have avoided the runoff election to be held on July 2.
The winner will take the seat that was formerly held by Tim Smith, before he retired from the board on April 30.
Bob Bakken is Managing Editor for the DeSoto Times-Tribune.
