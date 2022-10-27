Brian Blake had the idea for an album about his hometown in Texas brewing in his head for a long time. He just never knew when he would ever get around to writing all of the songs, or even if it would ever get made.
But when the COVID 19 pandemic shut down live music performances, Blake found himself with a lot of time on his hands which allowed him to sit down and write and polish the songs that would make up his newly released “Book of Life” album.
“It’s been several years in the making,” Blake said. “I had conceived the album several years ago, but really finished the songs in 2020 and through 2021 during COVID. The pandemic kind of threw a wrench into everything people were doing. That was okay though because I had quite a bit more time on my hands because nobody who plays music was able to go anywhere. So I used that time to polish up a lot of the material that made it onto the album.”
Blake, who lives in DeSoto County, will debut the album at a record release show in Memphis on Saturday at The Green Room at Crosstown Concourse. The album is out on Compact Disc and will be available on streaming platforms like Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, and Amazon on Nov. 18, with a vinyl release to follow sometime later in 2023.
“It feels wonderful,” Blake said. “It’s very exciting to finally get to this point and have this ready to be out there. But now that it’s done, it is almost like the journey is just beginning.”
“Book of Life” is a concept album that includes songs about his family and their roots in the Liberty, Texas, area. Blake’s family has been in Liberty, which is east of Houston and is the third oldest county in Texas, for more than 175 years, dating back to then when the city was first started on the banks of the Trinity River.
The album, which has 11 songs - all written by Blake - takes the listener on a journey which begins back in the early 20th century and winds up in the present day. The songs are woven together like a collection of short stories set to music.
“It’s like Kris Kristofferson said. It’s partly truth and partly fiction. That’s for the listener to decide,” Blake said. “It’s about my family and their roots in Liberty, and about how it is shrinking with the passage of time. There aren’t a lot of us left there. I have some cousins and my dad who is there, but I’m up here in the Memphis area and there are not a lot of us left. At one time, my family was numerous there, but that is shrinking.”
Blake described the songs as folk and Americana.
“It is almost 99 percent acoustic music,” Blake said. “There is an electric bass on there and an electric piano, but for the most part it’s just all acoustic instrumentation.”
“Book of Life” opens with the song “Rice Field in the Distance,” a song about his great-grandparents and their struggles to raise a large family during the Great Depression. The album comes full circle in the closing track called “Nothing Gold Can Stay,” which is about the changes many small towns are facing in America and his shrinking ties to Liberty.
“The album kind of navigates through time and ends up with me walking through my hometown in Liberty and seeing all of the changes,” Blake said. “So it is kind of the final scene of the album. The instrumentation is beautiful. It was a difficult song to record. I actually had to go back to the studio to re-record that. I couldn’t get it in the first round to my liking. But the end product is worth it.”
The album also includes the song “Move on JD,” about a well known homeless World War II veteran in Liberty. The song garnered Blake the “Songwriter of the Year” Award in 2021 by the Memphis Songwriters Association.
“I’m so proud of that song,” Blake said. “Everyone in Liberty knew JD. He was quite a character and I’m glad I was able to capture his story in a song. But I also hope that it causes people to stop and reflect about our disabled veterans and how we can better support them.”
“Book of Life” was produced by Walt Wilkins, a well-known Texas songwriter and troubadour, and Ron Flynt. It was recorded in Austin, Texas at Jumping Dog Studio.
“Brian’s gift of storytelling is true and deep,” Wilkins said. “Book of Life” is a sterling collection of songs that is earthy and immediate, where you know the characters and care about them. It’s been a privilege and pleasure to work with him and these songs.”
Blake said the album benefited immensely from the talents of many veteran Austin-area musicians like Chris Beall, Rich Brotherton, John Chipman, Warren Hood, Betty Soo, and Bart de Win, who add to the timeless melodies and harmonies. Wilkins and Flynt also appear on a number of tracks.
“I really had some A-List Austin musicians backing me on this album,” Blake said. “It has some magnificent players on there.”
Following the album release party, Blake said he will take the show on the road with tour dates in Texas and other venues in the southeast.
“The kickoff will be the only one here,” Blake said. “We have an enormous show planned. But that’s pretty much my last show here this year. The first leg of the tour starts on Nov. 4 where we have a pretty big show in Houston, and then a number of dates in Texas in December. Then after the first of the year, I will be doing more Texas shows and more in the southeast.”
