Lily Belle Boland of Senatobia will be a contestant in the Little Miss and Mr. Magnolia State pageant finals in Vicksburg, set for July 20-21.
Lily Belle, age 6, is the daughter of Wesley and Samantha Boland.
Over 230 contestants ages 0-11 will be competing in the state finals to win one of the coveted titles of Little Miss or Mr. Magnolia State.
The Little Miss and Mr. Magnolia State pageant is the largest pageant in the state of Mississippi. The pageant is unique because the children do not wear glitzed-out pageant attire or anything fake, such as hair, spray tans, and such.
The winners in each division will receive a $1,000 cash scholarship for their future educations.
The pageant competition will take place Saturday, July 20 and the crowning ceremonies will be Sunday, July 21.
To support your hometown contestant, you may visit the Miss Magnolia State Pageant Facebook page and vote for your favorite contestant in the Viewer’s Choice Award between now and July 18.
It is totally free and a great way to show your support. The contestant in each group that has the most “likes” will be crowned the Viewer’s Choice winner in each age division.
You may also learn more about the pageant by visiting missmagnoliastate.com.
Lily qualified for the state pageant in a competition at the Landers Center in Southaven on March 3. In the online People’s Choice contest on Facebook, Lily is Contestant #10, Little Miss Northwest Mississippi.
