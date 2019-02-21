The body of a woman found floating in Arkabutla Lake was recovered this week by county search and rescue crews.
DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department deputies and first responders were called Monday to the Dub Patton area of the reservoir after a fisherman reported sighting a body in the lake.
The victim was recovered and the coroner was notified, who also came on the scene.
According to information from the Sheriff’s Department, detectives have identified the victim, but her name will not be released as there was no indication of foul play.
Bob Bakken is Staff Writer for the DeSoto Times-Tribune.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.