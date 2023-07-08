The names of DeSoto County’s most famous bluesmen will soon have a prominent space outdoors in front of the DeSoto County Museum.
Curator Robert Long and the Hernando Civic Garden Club recently planted over 60 blue colored flowers that will compliment stones engraved with the names of those local blues musicians in a new “Blues Garden.”
Long said the idea for the project came about during the COVID 19 pandemic back in 2021 when the DeSoto County Tourism Association asked him if the museum would be interested in having the memorial stones, which were once in front of the Landers Center by the flagpole.
“Kim Terrell at DeSoto County Tourism Association was very gracious to present these to us,” Long said. “So then DeSoto County Tourism Association, the Hernando Civic Garden Club, and myself came up with an idea to establish a blues garden.”
The stones are engraved with names like Mississippi Joe Callicott, Jim Jackson, Gus Cannon, Memphis Minnie, “Reverend” Robert Timothy Wilkins, Big Walter Horton and a few other famous blues musicians who were from DeSoto County.
Long said the blues garden is located in a very visible spot near the front of the museum and is a great way to honor those artists.
“These are all DeSoto County home grown musicians who took their talent and blues music to the world stage and became very famous,” Long said. “They were just remarkable individuals who were extremely gifted.”
The garden was designed and planted by the Hernando Civic Garden Club, who donated all of the material. Mary Ashley McNeely, club president and chairman of the horticultural and landscaping committee, said the club was honored to be a part of bringing the blues garden to life.
“We were excited to research plants that were native to our area,” McNeely said. “They are all blue in color. And we had a lot of fun going to the different nurseries locating the plant material, the mulch, and the edging for the garden.”
McNeely’s husband, Mitch, owns Camp Creek Landscape, and drew up the design for the garden. Club members planted Nikko blue hydrangea, lavender blue sedge, Grey Owl juniper, and other mixed blue flowering perennials.
Long installed a bottle tree at the center of the garden, which is a cherished African-American symbol of protection.
“The bottle tree is said to keep evil spirits away,” Long said. “And the blues singers sang about the good and the bad that we encounter in life.”
Long said he is extremely pleased with how beautiful the garden looks.
“Hernando Civic Garden Club did such an amazing job,” Long said. “It is a thing of beauty. We are so excited. We believe the landscape is just as important as what is inside the walls of the museum. This is a living memorial and was just lovingly planted.”
Long said the garden will be a nice complement to the historic Crumpler-Ferguson log cabin, where the museum holds bluegrass music concerts on the lawn. He would like to host similar concerts featuring blues music by the blues garden in the near future.
“We also hope to have some living descendants of these blue artists here when we dedicate the garden,” Long said.
McNeely said the club was glad to help and is equally thrilled with how the garden turned out.
“We had a ton of people help,” McNeely said. “Our whole club was a part of it. We are just so honored to be a part of this and to see the project come to fruition for the community.”
