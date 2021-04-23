*The Blue Block Party has been rescheduled for May 1*
It’s time to have a block party! A Blue Block Party! That’s just what The Arc Northwest Mississippi plans to do.
The picnic and fair style get-together will start this Saturday, April 24. Longview Heights Baptist Church in Olive Branch will host attendees at its east parking lot from 9 a.m. to noon.
Rebecca Treadway, executive director for The Arc Northwest Mississippi, said the party would be slightly scaled back from years prior but will still be a blast.
Vendors, games, chalk paintings, dance parties, first responders' vehicles, the DeSoto County Ghostbusters and DeSoto County Search and Rescue Dogs are all set for those who are sensory sensitive and their families.
The Arc Northwest Mississippi serves individuals who have emotional and developmental disabilities along with their families.
“It’s a simple event that celebrates autism awareness and acceptance,” Treadway said. “We invite everyone to come. It’s a great chance for our families that have autism to come out to a supportive environment.”
Treadway added that volunteers will be on hand at the event as extra eyes and ears for overall support and safety.
Events like the Blue Block Party offer a supportive environment to all families and individuals with autism in DeSoto County.
Christopher and Molly Egge of Hernando are embracing the adventure of raising their son Micah, who is three and a half-years-old.
“He is a big brother to his two-year-old sister, Madeline who he adores,” Molly said. “He has really opened up our hearts to children with special needs giving us a whole new perspective. Micah truly is a special little boy. He is so smart and sweet, I know he will do wonders in his life. He goes to Hernando Elementary 3K special Ed four days a week.”
Ginger Cruz and her husband Alfonso, also shared their life experiences raising their son Gabriel, 13, who has ASD (Autism Spectrum Disorder) and HFA (High Functioning Autism) mixed with ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder).
“The smallest thing being out of line could ruin his whole day,” said Ginger. “He also has sensory issues. Certain foods and textures he just can't handle; and his food can't touch, we actually use plates with compartments for him.”
Gabriel remains actively involved in his community. He plays the saxophone in his school band, making First Chair this school year, volunteers on Mondays after school helping with the beginner band students and is a straight A student. He is also a member of the National BETA Society, the Knowledge bowl team and Chess Team at Lake Cormorant Middle.
“We have learned so much and we push him out of his comfort zone as much as we can so he stays ahead of the game,” Ginger added. “Instead of worrying, we have learned to embrace autism and advocate for him. He has an IEP (Individualized Education Program) at school and all of the SPED teachers we have ever encountered have been wonderful making accommodations for Gabriel. He is crushing his goals yearly.”
