Entrepreneur and billionaire Elon Musk is offering top-notch internet speed to a few lucky homes in the Lewisburg area with his new satellite internet company, Starlink.
Starlink is the satellite internet outlet of Elon Musk’s SpaceX. The new internet service is currently in beta testing and is only available to certain parts of the world.
As of now, the connection is limited to the northwest US, parts of Canada, and the UK. It is expected to grow very soon in all parts of the world.
Walter Hopper, a Lewisburg area resident, said that Starlink quickly caught his interest.
“They advertised for it on Fox News one day around January,” Hopper said. “They said they were going to do a beta test and take some customers. I immediately signed up because there is no fiber internet out here and good internet isn’t really an option.”
Hopper’s Starlink equipment took about two months to ship, and consisted of a satellite dish, WiFi router, power supply, cables, and a mounting tripod.
Starlink users currently pay $99 a month for a subscription to the service, plus $499 for the physical kit.
“It took about two months to come in with all of the equipment,” Hopper said. “It was worth the wait. It’s unbelievable.”
Hopper has had Starlink for about two months, and said internet accessibility is significantly better than other providers he has used.
“It’s as good as it’s advertised to be,” Hopper said. “I’ve tried it all, and Starlink is really good.”
As far as speed is concerned, Hopper regularly runs speed tests on his Starlink and is always pleased with the results.
“I run speed tests all the time,” Hopper said. “It averages about 50 megabytes per second. It runs on several satellites, so it’s constantly picking up on the better satellite so it stays fast.”
Musk recently commented on the latency or data travel time of the satellites.
“The latency for the Starlink system is similar to latency for ground-based fiber and 5G, so we’re expecting to get latency down under 20 milliseconds,” Musk said.
Although anyone is welcome to sign up for the internet service, there is no guarantee that they will receive the equipment. SpaceX reported last month that Starlink has received more than 500,000 orders and deposits so far to date, although those may not turn into users.
Musk also said that Starlink is growing rapidly for its first year of usage.
“We are on our way to having a few hundred thousand users, possibly over 500,000 users within 12 months,” Musk said.
Interested customers can sign up for Starlink through their website, starlink.com. The application first asks for an address. When the application is complete there is an estimate of when the equipment will be delivered although there is no guarantee that applicants will receive it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.