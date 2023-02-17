A bill that would have made it a misdemeanor for parents to enroll their kids in school in DeSoto County without living in the district died in the Mississippi Senate.
Senator Michael McLendon of Hernando filed the bill but said that it died in the Mississippi Senate Judiciary Division B committee.
“Unfortunately, it did not come out of committee,” McLendon said. “I’m not exactly sure why. I’m on the Education Committee and I know I could have gotten it out of the Education Committee.”
Adding criminal penalties to the statute for parents or their legal guardians who purposely enroll their children in school without living in DeSoto County was one of the top items on Olive Branch Mayor Ken Adams’s wish list for this legislative session.
McLendon’s bill would have amended the current law tho require students be a legal resident of Mississippi and live in the district. Parents who fail to do so could be charged with a misdemeanor punishable by a $500 fine or up to 30 days in jail. A guilty conviction would automatically result in the child’s expulsion.
Adams has said that enrolling a student from out of the district puts an unfair burden on local taxpayers. He gets complaints from parents all the time who are tired of seeing license plates from Shebly County and other out of county tags dropping off children.
DeSoto County has 41 schools, 10 of which are in Olive Branch. Olive Branch taxpayers send about $35 million to the school district to run the schools. Superintendent Cory has asked for similar legislation in the past to help deal with the problem.
Adams said he is disappointed that the bill did not make it out of committee, but reiterated his support for the need to put some teeth into the law.
“I’m disappoint because it impacts so many citizens who deserve to have their tax dollars used for what it was intended for,” Adams said.
Adams said he is hopeful that the legislature will be able to bring it back as a local private bill which are filed and debated at the end of the legislative session.
“I think we should try and make an even stronger push for it as a local private bill,” Adams said.
McLendon said the last day to pass a bill off the legislative calendar was last Thursday, but added that there may still be a way to get the law enacted by sticking a provision in as an amendment to a House bill.
“We are going to look and see if any bills have a code section that we could open up and add to it as an amendment,” McLendon said.
“If there is a way to add it to a House bill, I assure you it will be done.”
If not, McLendon said he will try to see if he can bring it back as a local private bill that would be strictly for DeSoto County.
He plans to ask for a resolution from the school board affirming the need for the law to be changed.
“It is not fair to our taxpayers and it is definitely not fair to our teachers because if that kid does not live here, it means his parents are not paying taxes here,” McLendon said. “We aren’t telling people that they can’t go to school here. All they have to do is move here. But if you good and well know that you live in Tennessee and you come to Olive Branch and enroll a child in Mississippi, that is intent to do something wrong.”
Uselton said he appreciates McLendon’s continued support of DeSoto County Schools and while he can’t speak on behalf of the school board, members have made residency a priority throughout the district.
“While I am not aware of anyone from the State Legislature reaching out to our school board about this specific measure, our Central Services team and our school board members are committed to making sure that students in our school district are residents of DeSoto County,” Uselton said.
Uselton added that DeSoto County Schools employs residency investigators and that the Central Services residency team monitors all paperwork. Residents can also report out-of-district car tags through a link on the district website and all residency claims are investigated by Central Services personnel.
Representative Dan Eubanks of Walls said he will work with McLendon on an amendment to a House bill if one opens up, but will also introduce a local private bill on the House side if they have to in order to address the problem.
“The deadline for that isn’t until almost the end of the session. So there is plenty of time to get that in,” Eubanks said. “This is especially important in DeSoto County because it goes on a lot. People will use a DeSoto County address because they don’t want to have their kids go to school in Memphis. Not every county deals with it at the level that we do, but if you live in Tennessee, you’re not paying anything to our schools and that’s not fair or right.”
