The controversial Senate Bill 2113, also known as the Critical Race Theory Bill, passed in the Mississippi State Senate on Friday, January 21.
The outcome was not without upheaval as every black state senator walked out of the chamber. The show of disapproval comes as those senators did not vote on the bill.
The bill was submitted to the senate education committee and presented by Education Chair Dennis DeBar on Friday.
Critical Race Theory (CRT) has been around for at least forty years as an academic, social and intellectual movement. The idea advocates that race is not natural and or biologically based. Racism can come from individuals but is also embedded in legal systems and policies. It says that race is a culturally invented category used to oppress and exploit people of color.
The bill cites the Mississippi Constitution section 6, article IX, that prohibits colleges, universities, public schools and charter schools from forcing students to personally affirm, adopt, or adhere to certain tenets.
The bill’s top sponsor, Sen. Michael McLendon, from Hernando, told the Associated Press last week he’s gotten feedback from his constituents.
“I’ve had so many of my constituents who have asked me: ‘Is this going on in our schools? Is there ever a chance of this going on in our schools?’ So, that was the reason for my bill,” McLendon said.
State Senator Brice Wiggins, who co-authored the bill, said on Friday the bill passed the Senate by a vote of 32-2.
“Critical Race Theory has become a divisive issue in our country,” Wiggins said. “Sadly, some on the left have chosen to use our school systems to breed this divisiveness. SB2113 rightly ensures that no race will be promoted as inferior or superior to any other. Having graduated with a B.A. in U.S. History, I know first-hand the importance of an accurate teaching of our country’s history. President Abraham Lincoln, our first Republican President, reminded us at the Gettysburg Address, “our fathers brought forth on this continent, a new nation, conceived in Liberty, and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal. . . It is for us the living, rather, to be dedicated . . .to [their] unfinished work.” As long as I live, I will do things, not just say things, to ensure the ideals enshrined in our founding documents are upheld.”
Wiggins (R-Pascagoula) represents District 52 of Mississippi covering south Jackson County, including the cities of Pascagoula, Gautier, and Ocean Springs. He is now running for Congress in Mississippi’s District 4.
Black senators said the walk-out showed how the bill was not worthy of their time.
“We felt like it was a bill that was not deserving of our vote,” said Sen. Derrick Simmons, D-Greenville. “We have so many issues in the state that need to be addressed. We did not need to spend time on this.
“Even the author of the bill (Michael McLendon, R-Hernando) said this was not occurring in Mississippi,” Simmons continued.
McLendon, who handled the bill during the debate on the Senate floor, did concede that he could not point to an instance of critical race theory being taught in Mississippi.
Sen. David Jordan, D-Greenwood, a veteran of the Civil Rights movement and son of a sharecropper, said the bill was a waste of time.
“It is sad we are wasting so much time on something that is not even needed,” said Jordan.
Governor Tate Reeves said earlier in the month CRT was a destructive push from the political left’s agenda.
“There has been a push from radical leftists across the nation to teach children a vicious lie: that this country is fundamentally racist and that your skin color makes you inherently racist,” Reeves said. “Those two core principles form the foundation of a philosophy known as Critical Race Theory. It is destructive to young children. It runs contrary to basic history. It is purely propaganda for a group that wants to accumulate power by dividing American children into victims and oppressors. Elite power-seekers want to be seen as saviors, so they attempt to divide, humiliate, and indoctrinate our children.”
This bill will move to the House as the next step in the legislative process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.