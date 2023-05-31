The Optimists Club of Hernando will host the 2023 Children’s 4th of July Celebration Walking/Bike Parade on Monday evening, July 3rd.
In order to participate, all bike riders must wear helmets. No motorized bikes or scooters are allowed.
The parade will be canceled in the event of rain.
The starting point for the parade will be at Hernando Baptist Church at 11 E. Center St.
At 6:30 p.m. the Hernando Police Dept. will hand out new bike helmets and give bike safety instruction to the children.
The Parade will begin at 7 p.m., marching west on Center Street and around the Courthouse Square.
Participants are encouraged to decorate their bikes, trikes, scooters, wagons in patriotic decor. Parents, Grandparents and friends are welcome to accompany the children.
For more information contact Carolyn Young 901-634-1548
