America’s birthday will be celebrated in full force this Fourth of July holiday weekend in DeSoto County. Hernando, Olive Branch, Horn Lake, and Southaven are hosting several patriotic events starting Thursday.
Argo Entertainment, based in Hernando, has partnered with Homer Skelton auto dealerships in DeSoto County to welcome the United States’ 245th year as a nation. Along with colored fire and sparks, flag flyers, live music, kids activities and food trucks will be on hand at each festival.
Other events are slated throughout this week in anticipation of the festive weekend.
Southaven will herald Independence Day on Thursday, July 1, with Southaven M.R. Davis Public Library Annual Patriotic Parade, starting at 10:30 a.m. Wear your red, white and blue! Line up will be at the library and attendees will walk to city hall and around the lake. Free patriotic hats will be given for the first 100 attendees.
On Thursday, July 1, Hernando will host The Front Porch Fireworks Spectacular, set at the Hernando Civic Center Ballfields on Robertson Gin Road, with live music from Michael New at 7 p.m. and fireworks at 9 p.m.
The city of Hernando is also hosting the Optimist Club of Hernando’s Independence Day Bicycle Parade on Friday, July 2. Come join your friends at this fun, family Independence Day event. Help your child decorate their non-motorized bike in patriotic colors. Line-up at 6:00 p.m. at Hernando Baptist Church. Follow the Hernando Fire Truck around the square. The parade route ends at Panola Street.
On Friday, July 2 , the city of Olive Branch’s Celebrate Your Independence Fireworks and Festival will be in Olive Branch City Park, with live music from the 41st Army Band 7 p.m. and fireworks at 9 p.m.
Saturday, July 3, the city of Horn Lake’s Grand Fireworks Display and Festival will be held at Latimer Lakes Park, with live music from the 41st Army Band at 7 p.m. and fireworks at 9 p.m.
On July 4, the city of Southaven’s Fireworks Extravaganza will be hosted at BankPlus Amphitheater with live music from Frankie Hollie & The Noise at 7 p.m. and fireworks at 9 p.m.
Argo Entertainment, led by Derrill Argo Jr., has been involved with the city of Olive Branch event for a decade, adding other Desoto County cities over the years.
“We as an entertainment firm are able to secure better pricing for special events than cities alone.” said Argo, Jr. “Combined with support from local and regional businesses, we’re able to save taxpayer dollars and provide a valuable platform for local businesses, non-profits and churches that participate too. It’s a win across the board and that’s what we like to be a part of.”
Argo expects record attendance at this year’s events, as communities gather together to celebrate the Independence Day holiday weekend.
Argo adds, “This year’s events are held in honor of the late Homer Skelton, a longtime supporter of these events and communities and organizations across North Mississippi and the Mid-South.”
