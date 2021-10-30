Competitors in the annual barbecue competition at Springfest spent Friday prepping their slabs of ribs and BBQ wings in the hopes their special rub or sauce would bring home top honors in the Kansas City Barbecue Society and Memphis Barbecue Network competition.
Corey Steffel of the Meat ’n’ Cider team from Olive Branch had entries in all the major barbecue categories, but was busy readying his entry in the exotic category, a mushroom, onion, cream cheese, stuffed deer tenderloin wrapped in bacon.
“We’ve been prepping for about two days,” Steffel said. “It will take the tenderloin about an hour and a half.”
When asked though about the secret ingredient in his barbecue sauce, Steffel was mum.
“Can’t tell you,” Steffel said. “It’s trial and error over the years.”
Andrew Billings of the Boars Night Out team from Olive Branch, didn’t mind the rain while preparing his pork shoulders.
“It wouldn’t be Springfest without the rain,” Billings said.
Billings said the secret to BBQ is the sauce, but also playfully wouldn’t share what’s in his own award-wining sauce recipe.
“I don’t know what you’re talking about,” he joked. “I plead the Fifth. But seriously, everybody has their own secret. My sauce is a Memphis style BBQ sweet sauce.”
Marty Powers of Maverick’s BBQ team from Independence, Mississippi, used his three-year old BBQ sauce recipe to give his meat its flavor. The team brought seven slabs of ribs which takes about four hours to prepare, and brisket, which takes about six hours before it is ready.
“It’s a sweet BBQ sauce with just a touch of heat,” Powers said. “We just started getting it bottled for sale about two months ago.”
Ashley Henson of Sweet Swine o’ Mine from Olive Branch, had help from six- time world champion Mark Lambert, Dusty Whalley, and Scott Guy.
The team competed in all three meats in the KCBS (whole hog, pork, and ribs) and KCBS chicken, brisket, pork, and ribs.
“I’ve got world champions all around me,” Henson said. “I’m the low man on the totem pole. I’m learning from these guys.”
Henson said this is the first time the team has been back to Springfest and like it a lot better now that the parking area has been paved.
“Before that it was always muddy,” Henson said. “We love to be back here. This is our home county.”
Henson said the best part though of the BBQ competition for him and the others is the fellowship among the competitors.
“We get to do something we love and hang out with our friends,” Henson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.