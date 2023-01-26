Prosecutor and local attorney Matthew Barton, with family and friends around, officially qualified on Thursday to to run for District Attorney for the 23rd District, which is now exclusively DeSoto County.
"Megan and I want our children and grandchildren to have the same opportunities that were afforded to us," Barton said. "Our children are our future, and I will do everything in my power as DA to make sure DeSoto County remains an attractive place for businesses and families. We can’t rely on Jackson or Washington to do that for us."
"It’s going to take conservative leaders at every level of government – including in our district attorney’s office – who understand the value of a safe community, good schools, high property values, and standing up to the woke left.
"My mission as your District Attorney will be to protect the good, law-abiding citizens of Mississippi and deter criminals who chase families and good-paying jobs away. We will not let what has happened to the north of us happen here. Memphis is losing its streets to soft-on-crime policies, and those criminals are setting their eyes on our hometowns. As your next DA, we will send a strong message to those criminals: DeSoto County is not your playground.
"This district has never elected a Republican District Attorney, but my goal in 2023 is to change that with your help. Megan and I look forward to making my case to you and your neighbors directly as this race progresses toward the Republican primary on Tuesday, August 8."
Barton is a former prosecutor for the City of Southaven and the City of Horn Lake and now serves as a special prosecutor for Southaven, Horn Lake, and DeSoto County Justice Courts – where he’s established a strict, tough on crime reputation. He is a member of the Federalist Society, a conservative legal association, an enhanced conceal carry permit holder, Krewe of Hernando member, NRA member, and donates his time serving as a pro bono attorney to Veterans every year.
