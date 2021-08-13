Following a growing list of other Memphis area hospitals, Baptist Memorial Health Care announced that it will require all employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine by Nov. 1.
Baptist Memorial Health Care President and CEO Jason Little said after much consideration and discussion, the leadership team felt it was the best decision for its employees, patients, and the community.
“With the growing threat of COVID-19 variants and our duty to provide a safe environment for vulnerable patients, a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for our employees is the responsible thing to do,” Little said.
Little said majority- 60 percent - of Baptist’s 19,000-plus employees in Arkansas, Mississippi, and Tennessee are already vaccinated.
Little said as health care provides, Baptist has seen firsthand the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine in preventing severe illness and hospitalizations and are taking every reasonable precaution to protect its employees who are exposed to the virus daily.
“As health care providers, it’s important that we set the example and take the lead in protecting our community,” Little said.
Earlier this week, Regional One, the area’s largest hospital system, and Methodist LeBonheur, the area’s largest public hospital, both announced they will require all employees to be vaccinated by Oct. 31. More than half of LeBonheur’s 13,000 employees have been vaccinated, according to the hospital.
In July, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital became the first hospital in Memphis to require its employees to get the vaccine.
As of August 12, 67,253 DeSoto County residents or 36 percent, have had one dose of the vaccine, and 56,462 or 31 percent of county residents are fully vaccinated.
DeSoto County has had 24,662 total cases of COVID and 288 deaths.
