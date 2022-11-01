Baptist Memorial Health Care recently named Dr. H. F. Mason chief quality officer for the 22-hospital health care organization.
In this newly created role, Mason will provide leadership and oversight for corporate quality, infection prevention, quality data, analytics, and accreditation and compliance.
Working with Dr. Saju Joy, senior vice president/chief medical officer and chief physician executive for Baptist Memorial Health Care, Mason will help develop a comprehensive clinical quality and safety strategy to maintain a high level of care at all Baptist Memorial facilities. Mason will also work toward earning his certified physician executive designation and a master’s degree in health care quality and safety.
“Dr. Mason is going to lead the charge for quality at Baptist by helping ensure quality goals are reached across the organization while creating a strong support infrastructure for each of our hospitals,” said Joy. “His experience working with both large and small hospitals, along with his clinical experience as a surgeon, will contribute to his success in this role.”
Mason will continue to serve as the chief medical officer for Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto and Baptist Memorial Hospital-Tipton.
A Mississippi native, Mason graduated from the University of Mississippi Medical School and completed his general surgery residency training at Vanderbilt Medical Center. He has worked as a general surgeon for more than 20 years and is board certified by the American Board of Surgery.
