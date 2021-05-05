A DeSoto County hospital has received recognition from Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi for its thorough care of new mothers and infants.
The "Blue Distinction Center of Excellence for Maternity Care" for Baptist Memorial Hospital - DeSoto highlights the facility's work in meeting stringent criteria focused on patient safety and clinical outcomes.
"Quality healthcare with healthier outcomes for moms and babies is the goal of the Blue Distinction Center of Excellence for Maternity Care Designation," according to BCBS in their announcement on Wednesday.
National criteria around quality, cost, total value and additional criteria defined by the Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi’s Maternity Quality Model must be met first by recognized hospitals.
The statewide model focuses on maternity best practices on improving maternal infant health outcomes and making childbirth safer. Hospitals must also demonstrate a commitment to practicing evidence-based care for moms and babies.
“The Blue Distinction for Maternity Care designation recognizes healthcare providers that demonstrate a commitment to delivering high quality care to their patients safely, efficiently and in a cost-effective manner,” said Dr. Thomas Fenter, chief medical officer for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Mississippi. “We will continue to highlight and support the efforts of our Network Hospitals that are focused on improving maternity care.”
Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi aims to provide Mississippians "access to quality Network Providers who practice evidence-based medicine, with the overall goal of healthier Mississippians," according to their statement.
“I am so proud of our team and the fact that they have earned the designation as a Blue Distinction Center of Excellence for Maternity Care,” said Cindy Evans, nursing director at Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto. “The Women’s team has worked to implement all of the maternity safety bundles to keep our patients as safe as possible during their delivery and postpartum."
Evans added how the team's work focuses on preventing hemorrhage complications, hypertension and early deliveries.
"Overall, I feel confident that we provide the safest environment for our moms and babies as we prepare our patients to best care for themselves and their baby at home," said Evans.
Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi has also recognized Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle and Singing River Ocean Springs.
