Southaven Police Department are asking for information and the public's help in locating those responsible for an early morning rash of car break-ins at Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto and at surrounding hotels
Police were called to the hospital around 12:33 a.m. about numerous auto burglaries and discovered that 35 vehicles had been broken into in the parking lot.
An additional 46 vehicles located at hotels in the immediate area were also discovered to have been burglarized.
Anyone with information is asked to call Southaven Police Department Investigative Services Unit at (662) 252-9250 or tips@southaven.org
