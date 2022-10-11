Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto is hosting a virtual hiring event for registered nurses and licensed practical nurses of various experience levels on Oct. 18 from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Candidates will have the opportunity to meet hiring managers and interview for open positions. Contingent employment offers will be made on the spot.
Candidates can register for the event and schedule an appointment at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/baptist-desoto-virtual-nurse-hiring-event-tickets-430997253387.
