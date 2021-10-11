Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto and DeSoto Community Health Center will provide free flu vaccines for community members 18 years old and older in the hospital’s north parking lot on Tuesday, Oct. 26 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
“We are pleased to offer free flu shots to our community again this year,” said Brian Hogan, CEO and administrator of Baptist DeSoto. “The flu shot is key to preventing serious illness from the flu. Flu and COVID-19 are both contagious respiratory illnesses, but different viruses cause them. COVID-19 is caused by infection with a coronavirus (called SARS-CoV-2) and seasonal flu is caused by infection with one of many influenza viruses that spread annually among people.”
Because of COVID-19, our community flu vaccine event will be drive-thru only. Vehicles can arrive as early as 3:30 p.m., and participants will need to enter on the north side of the hospital and follow the directional signs.
Baptist-DeSoto Hospital is located at 7601 Southcrest Parkway.
