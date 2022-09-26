Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto and DeSoto Community Health Center will provide free flu vaccines for community members 18 years old and older in the hospital’s north parking lot at 7601 Southcrest Parkway on Tuesday, Oct. 4 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
“We are pleased to offer free flu vaccines to our community again this year,” said Brian Hogan, CEO and administrator of Baptist DeSoto. “The flu shot is key to preventing serious illness and extreme symptoms caused by the flu.”
No appointments are necessary, and attendees can arrive as early as 3:30 p.m. for the drive-thru only event. The drive-thru line will start on the north side of the hospital.
