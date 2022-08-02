Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto was recently recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a High Performing Hospital for congestive heart failure, COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), diabetes, heart attack, kidney failure, pneumonia and stroke.
The annual Best Hospitals rankings and ratings, now in their 33rd year, are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions or for common elective procedures.
“Recognition from U.S. News & World Report as a High Performing Hospital is a great honor and compliment to our team,” said Brian Hogan, administrator and CEO of Baptist DeSoto. “Our staff at Baptist DeSoto is excellent and works diligently to provide the most advanced care for patients dealing with heart, pulmonary, stroke and other chronic health conditions in our community. I am proud of our team and the lifesaving care they provide.”
For the 2022–2023 rankings and ratings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 hospitals across 15 specialties and 20 procedures and conditions. In the 15 specialties, 164 hospitals were ranked in at least one specialty. State and metro area rankings reflect the highest performing hospitals in the area across multiple areas of care.
“The hospitals named to the U.S. News Honor Roll excel across numerous specialties and service lines,” said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News. “When patients and their medical professionals are considering their options for care, the rankings are designed to help them identify hospitals that are superior in the kind of care they may need.”
U.S. News evaluated each hospital’s performance using a variety of measures, such as survival rates, complication rates, patient experience and level of nursing care. The Best Hospitals methodology factors in data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, American Hospital Association, professional organizations and medical specialists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.