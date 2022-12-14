Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto recently installed Globus Medical’s ExcelsiusGPS robotic platform system, a robotic arm with full navigation capabilities to help enhance safety, accuracy and efficiency during spinal surgery.
ExcelsiusGPS technology uses Global Positioning Systems technology to help improve visualization of patient anatomy in spine procedures, such as posterior screw and rod fixation, to optimize treatment and minimize incisions and recovery time. The system streamlines the surgical workflow and reduces radiation exposure to surgeons and staff.
“Globus ExcelsiusGPS robotic-assisted navigation for spine surgery is the best technology offered for spinal surgeries, and we are pleased to be the first in the region to offer this technology to Mid-South patients,” said Dr. Kyle Smith, neurosurgeon at Baptist DeSoto. “The technology leads to shorter surgical times, more precise spine instrumentation placement, less radiation and smaller incisions — all of which improves patient outcomes and shortens recovery.”
Globus Medical Inc. is a leading musculoskeletal implant manufacturer and is driving significant technological advancements across a complete suite of spinal products. Founded in 2003, Globus’ single-minded focus on advancing spinal surgery has made it the fastest growing company in the history of orthopedics. Globus is driven to utilize superior engineering and technology to achieve pain-free, active lives for all patients with spinal disorders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.