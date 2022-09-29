Dr. Charles Ryan, a practicing OB-GYN at Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto for 22 years, recently performed a first-of-its kind, minimally invasive uterine fibroid procedure, for the area.
The treatment, developed by Acessa, offers an alternative for women who would otherwise require a hysterectomy. The Acessa ProVu system procedure works by applying controlled heat directly into the fibroid. This causes it to shrink over time, changing in consistency from that of a baseball-like texture to that of a marshmallow.
"Previously, we didn’t have a lot of other options to shrink fibroids,” said Ryan. “This procedure is performed on an outpatient basis, allowing patients to recover at home and return to daily activities in three to four days, compared to six weeks with a hysterectomy.”
Uterine fibroids can cause pelvic, back or leg pain; prolonged periods; increased urination; and constipation. Fibroids are most common in women in their 40s and are relatively common, affecting 1 in 5 women in the United States.
“This new procedure is ideal for patients who don’t want to, or need to, have major surgery to shrink their uterine fibroids,” said Ryan.
