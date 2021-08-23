Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto recently earned Premier’s 2021 QUEST Hero Award for its work to promote patient care and safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Baptist DeSoto was honored for its ability to evolve care and operations in the face of the pandemic.
“Earning the QUEST Hero award for our work during the pandemic is such an honor and a testament to our team members,” said Brian Hogan, administrator and CEO of Baptist DeSoto. “I continue to be proud of their accomplishments and professionalism during this unparalleled time.”
The QUEST Hero award comes from Premier Inc., a leading health care improvement and technology company that unites an alliance of more than 4,100 U.S. health systems and approximately 200,000 other providers. QUEST is Premier’s quality improvement collaborative made up of more than 150 hospitals and health systems, including Baptist DeSoto, united to improve outcomes, performance and safety for higher quality, more cost-effective health care.
“A hero is defined as one who combats adversity through feats of ingenuity, courage or strength and who has attained noble and/or brave accomplishments,” said Seth Edwards, vice president of advisory services at Premier. “We believe this definition describes all of our QUEST hospitals, including Baptist DeSoto which, in the face of this unique and challenging public health emergency, demonstrated these characteristics while continuing to deliver care to their respective communities. Unprecedented times call for unprecedented actions, and we are so proud to partner with these heroes.”
