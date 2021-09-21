Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto has earned the American Heart Association’s Achievement Award for implementing quality improvement measures to help ensure cardiovascular patients receive efficient and coordinated care, ultimately leading to more lives saved, shorter recovery times and fewer returns to the hospital.
The award is part of American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline and Get With The Guidelines programs, which help reduce barriers to prompt treatment for cardiovascular events.
“Baptist DeSoto is honored to be recognized by the American Heart Association for our dedication to helping patients have the best possible chance of survival and recovery after cardiovascular events,” said Brian Hogan, administrator and CEO of Baptist DeSoto. “Get with the Guidelines programs help put proven knowledge and guidelines to work on a daily basis to improve outcomes for cardiovascular patients.”
This year, Baptist DeSoto has also received the Get With The Guidelines — Stroke GOLD PLUS with Honor Roll Elite and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll awards.
“We are pleased to recognize Baptist DeSoto for its commitment to cardiovascular care,” said Dr. Lee H. Schwamm, national chairperson of the Quality Oversight Committee and executive vice chair of neurology and the director of acute stroke services for Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts. “Research has shown that hospitals adhering to clinical measures through the American Heart Association’s quality improvement programs often see fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates.”
Nearly half of all adults in the U.S. have experienced some form of cardiovascular disease, including heart attack, stroke and heart failure. For patients who have conditions that are severe enough to be transported or admitted to a hospital, time is critical.
