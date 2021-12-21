Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto had 25 departments that have partnered with the DeSoto County Child Protective Services for their annual Angel Tree project.
Team members adopted 32 kids who are in foster care in DeSoto county. Baptist-DeSoto has donated to the Angel Tree project in this capacity for several years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.