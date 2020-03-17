To protect patients and employees and help prevent the spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto has updated its visitor guidelines.
These new guidelines will start immediately and will limit:
· Visitors with respiratory symptoms, such as fever, cough or shortness of breath. They will be asked to visit when they are well or to contact the patient by phone or video chat.
· Visitors to two per patient.
· Children under 17 years old. Visitors are asked not to bring children unless they are receiving treatment or the child has an appointment.
· Entrances to the facility. All visitors will be asked to use designated entrances and will be screened for a temperature and flu-like symptoms. Anyone who has a temperature of 100.4 or higher or who exhibits these symptoms will be asked to visit when they are well or to make contact by phone or video chat.
· Vendors.
Exceptions may be made to these guidelines depending on the situation and at the approval of the entity administrator. As the situation involving COVID-19 develops, these guidelines may be adjusted.
“We are doing everything we can to help contain and mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” said Brian Hogan, administrator and CEO of Baptist DeSoto. “As the situation evolves, we will update our guidelines and policies to protect the health of our community. We encourage everyone to visit our website at baptistonline.org/coronavirus for resources and regular updates on how we’re protecting patients and employees.”
Baptist has not treated any patients in Mississippi at this time. Guidelines for and availability of testing are evolving, and Baptist will continue to request or conduct testing as needed. Any new cases in the community will be announced by the health department.
For more information about Baptist’s response to coronavirus, please visit baptistonline.org/coronavirus. Anyone with concerns about visiting Baptist Memorial Hospital can call 866-941-4785.