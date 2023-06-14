Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto honored eight nurses for nursing excellence during National Nurses Week.
Baptist DeSoto’s Nurse Excellence Award is an annual recognition led by the hospital’s chief nursing officer for the past 10 years. The 2023 honorees include the following:
• Nurse Excellence Overall: Kayce Barclay, outpatient services
• Friend of Nursing: Renee Storment, emergency department
• Nurse Educator: Courtney Gray, women’s pavilion
• Nurse Mentor: Eric Chavez, cath lab
• Nurse Manager: Cindy Eldred, emergency department
• Rising Star: Hanna Jerome, intensive care unit
• Sage Nurse: Janet Caldwell, women’s pavilion
• Nurse Excellence: Non Traditional: Brandon Boozer, gastrointestinal lab
“The Baptist DeSoto Nurse Excellence Award demonstrates the exceptional talent we have at Baptist DeSoto,” said Randy White, chief nursing officer for Baptist DeSoto. “I am grateful for our team of nurses and their commitment to providing outstanding patient care.”
