Baptist Cancer Center-DeSoto will host a reception to introduce a rotating art exhibit that will initially feature the work of artist Willy Bearden on Saturday, Feb. 4 from 3 to 5 p.m. at 363 Southcrest Circle, Suite 101.
“Baptist Cancer Center is grateful to Willy Bearden and the many other local artists for allowing us to feature their work in this special exhibit for our Southaven location,” said Tabitha Smith, director of outpatient oncology services, Baptist Cancer Center-DeSoto. “We wanted to fill this center with imagery that could help comfort and soothe patients during treatment, and we believe the artwork selected can be therapeutic for cancer patients.”
The reception for Bearden’s exhibit, “New Works,” is free and open to the public. After March 31, Baptist Cancer Center-DeSoto will feature a new Mississippi artist every two months.
“In waiting rooms, people often scroll through social media on their phones, bring a book or a magazine or anxiously wait with their minds racing,” said Willy Bearden, local artist and Baptist Cancer Center-DeSoto patient. “By displaying my art, I wanted to offer the kinds of images that transport the viewer and engage their minds, bringing respite and joy during troubling times. The fact that I’m also a patient of the center felt like this opportunity was meant to be.”
Southaven resident Willy Bearden is a photographer and award-winning writer and filmmaker, known for the Memphis Memoirs documentary series on WKNO-TV. A native of Rolling Fork, Bearden’s body of work depicts many scenes of the Delta as well as studies of objects of all kinds. Bearden chose the approximately 30 pieces for this exhibit specifically to bring life, vibrancy and joy to the waiting areas of the cancer center.
Baptist Cancer Center-DeSoto hosts reception for new art exhibit
Baptist Memorial Health Care Foundation has tapped Ken Hall, volunteer with Baptist’s Art of Caring events, as curator for the rotating art space. Hall moved to DeSoto County more than two years ago to help care for his father who was a patient atBaptist Cancer Center until his passing in the fall of 2022. Hall has produced many pop-up art shows in Memphis over the past decade and serves as arts columnist for 4Memphis Magazine.
Located in Southaven, Mississippi, on the campus of Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto, Baptist Cancer Center-DeSoto provides comprehensive cancer diagnosis, treatment and therapies in a single location so patients can get world-class cancer care close to home.
