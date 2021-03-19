Baptist Medical Group continued to expand its footprint in DeSoto County with a groundbreaking this week on a new medical office building in Southaven that will offer urgent care and several specialty services.
The 89,400 square foot building, which is located on Southcrest Circle, will house an urgent care, an outpatient imaging center and a Baptist Medical Group-Memphis Lung Physicians office.
Baptist Medical Group CEO Dr. Mark Swanson said patients will be able to receive everything from primary care to cancer treatment, imaging and lung care.
“Everybody is excited,” Swanson said. “This is a great project and we have really looked forward to turning dirt over on this. Patients will have an opportunity to come and get care without ever having to leave the building.”
Swanson said Baptist Cancer Center-DeSoto will relocate there as well.
“Right now, we have the cancer center in two different locations out here,” Swanson said. “So this is going to allow us to bring all of this together and operate much more efficiently, and more importantly, it will be a lot more convenient for the patients.”
The new building will also have room on the third floor for nine to ten additional tenants.
“It’s going to be open for other practices, not necessarily Baptist Medical Group, but other practices that want to have a presence on our campus,” Swanson said. “We have already approached some practices as possible tenants. So I think we are going to have a full building.”
Baptist Medical Group's presence in DeSoto County already includes Baptist Cancer Center-DeSoto, DeSoto Primary Care Associates, Stern Cardiovascular Foundation-Southaven, Memphis Lung Physicians Foundation-DeSoto, Endocrine Clinic, DeSoto Internal Medicine, Olive Branch General Surgery and a Baptist Minor Medical Center in Olive Branch.
Swanson said DeSoto County continues to be a growing and important market for Baptist.
“DeSoto County is a great market,” Swanson said. “And with all of the rest of the growth in northern Mississippi, this is a great referral center in between Memphis and Oxford for us. And as these markets continue to grow with more and more people seeking care, we want to make sure we are convenient to them.”
Construction will begin in April and is expected to be completed in early 2022 at a cost of $28.6 million.
