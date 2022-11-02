Renovation of the BankPlus Amphitheater in Southaven are on track to be finished and ready on time for when the venue hosts its first concert this spring.
Mayor Darren Musselwhite said he toured the facility last week and that the improvements look great and will give the city a first-rate venue that residents will be proud of.
“It’s a sight to see,” Musselwhite said. “It’s one of this things where the pictures don’t do it justice. You need to walk to the top of the bowl and look down and see how incredible it is. It is going to be a super facility. They have done a great job with it.”
The 15 year-old facility is getting a nearly $10 million makeover which will make it more competitive with other outdoor concert venues on order to attract bigger name artists. The renovations will increase the permanent seating capacity from 4,000 to about 9,800 seats, triple the number of bathrooms, add multiple concession areas, new gates on the west and south end, a new commissary area for food and beverages, private dining area for the performing artists, and a new air conditioned VIP lounge and box seats for group seating.
“It is both indoor and out,” Musselwhite said. “We have a little courtyard outside of that where we hope to have some pre-event entertainment too. It’s going to be different than it has ever been there before, but it is going to be super special.”
Musselwhite said the city still has some cleanup things they will need to take care off before it is ready to open like pressure washing and some additional landscaping work.
“We’ll have a few months in there to really clean it up and get it tight and ready to go,” Musselwhite said. “We are going to re-do and pull all the existing landscaping out and freshen up the landscaping.”
The renovations will be finished by the end of the year and concerts are expected to resume sometime next April.
“It’s gong to be something that is super exciting for our city,” Musselwhite said.
