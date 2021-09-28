After a four-day federal jury trial in June 2021, Antonio Johnson 44, Travis Jackson 37, and Shalundra Johnson, 39 were found guilty of kidnapping and multiple bank robberies. Acting U.S. Attorney Joseph C. Murphy Jr., announced the sentencing today.
According to information presented in court, on September 14, 2018, at approximately 2:15 a.m., an employee of Trustmark Bank on Elvis Presley Blvd., got off work from her second job and arrived home. As the victim walked into her home, a male with a firearm grabbed her and pushed her inside of the residence. The victim was zip-tied and taken to the bank to complete the robbery where approximately, $73,400 was taken. Travis Jackson’s DNA was recovered from the zip-ties used to restrain the victim.
On December 7, 2018, at approximately 7:18 p.m., an employee of the First Tennessee Bank on Elvis Presley Blvd arrived home from work. While in her driveway, an unknown male wearing a mask approached her vehicle. The unknown male forced the victim at gunpoint to the passenger seat of her vehicle and drove her to a location near the bank. The victim was then zip-tied and taken to the bank to complete the robbery; approximately, $110,435 was taken. Again, Travis Jackson’s DNA was recovered from the zip-ties used to restrain the victim and from other zip-ties recovered from the scene. Travis Jackson’s cell phone records placed him at the bank at the time of the robbery. Cell phone records also placed Antonio Johnson at the scene of the victim’s house and at the bank at the time of the kidnapping and the robbery. A tracking device was placed on the victim's vehicle for the gunman to determine where she lived.
On April 4, 2019, at approximately 6:15 p.m., an employee of First South Financial Credit Union on East Shelby Drive, arrived at her home in Horn Lake, Mississippi. Armed men entered the victim’s home, zip-tied the victim’s hands, and demanded keys to the bank.
The victim, along with her three-year-old child, were then forced into her personal car and driven away. Eventually, the victim was taken to the bank for the robbery.
Approximately, $425,000 was taken in the robbery. Shalundra Johnson placed a tracking device on the victim's vehicle for the gunmen to determine where the victim lived. Cell phone records, tracking device information, and evidence recovered from the respective defendant’s residences proved the involvement of the defendants in the robbery.
United States District Court Judge Sheryl H. Lipman sentenced each defendant. Travis Jackson was sentenced on September 3, 2021, to a total of 544 months (45.3 years) in federal prison to be followed by three years’ supervised release. Antonio Johnson was sentenced on September 24, 2021, to 432 months (36 years) to be followed by three years supervised release. Shalundra Johnson was sentenced on September 1, 2021 to 140 months (11.6 years) imprisonment to be followed by three years supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
"These sentences should send a clear message that the FBI and our law enforcement partners make it a priority to bring to justice those who resort to bank robbery and kidnapping for ill-gotten financial gains," said Special Agent in Charge of the Memphis Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Douglas M. Korneski. "Violent crimes will not be tolerated, and law enforcement will not rest, until offenders are caught, prosecuted and held accountable for their actions."
This case was investigated by the FBI’s Safe Streets Task Force, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Memphis Police Department, Desoto County (MS) Sheriff’s Department and Horn Lake, MS Police Department.
Assistant U.S. Attorneys Marques Young and Kevin Whitmore prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.