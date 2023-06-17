Dozens of area skate boarders heel flipped, grinded and ollied while a trio of musicians bashed out high energy punk and thrash on Saturday despite the sweltering heat.
The occasion was the grand opening of phase two at the Hernando Skate Park.
When asked about the impressive turnout, Mayor Chip Johnson said that he expected nothing less.
"This is a very loyal community," he said of the skateboarders. "They are very dedicated. So, I'm not surprised."
Alderman Doc Harris also marveled at the number of participants who came out with their skateboards in tow despite the heat.
Miranda Williams of Hernando Skates said that the "park celebrates the diversity in our community."
She also noted that the dream of longtime skate park supporter Edward Pidgeon’s was the catalyst for having a world class skate park in Hernando as a lasting memorial to his brother, Frank, who took his own life at age 17. Pidgeon died in 2019, but got to see phase one built.
The event also included several booths with vendors.
Johnson said that 5th Pocket Skate Park was responsible of constructing the park.
So far, Johnson has been pleased with the activity at the skate park.
"My wife and I went for a walk (at the park) the other day and there were around nine people skateboarding," he said.
The opening of phase two of the skate park came on the heels of an announcement that the city would receive $973,880 to fund a disc golf course, restrooms and multi-use trails.
Williams and her team of volunteers helped raise money for the picnic tables, trash cans and benches.
It took two months to complete the second phase, which was financed with a $120,000 grant from the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks.
"Despite the COVID interference, we are here less than four years later opening phase two," Williams said.
