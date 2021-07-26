Wing enthusiasts competed last Saturday afternoon to see who’s Buffalo wings would reign victorious at DeSoto Grace’s DeSoto Wings Competition and Festival in Olive Branch.
In addition to the wings competition, the food festival had a family atmosphere with bounce houses, water slides, live music, food trucks and countless freshly cooked chicken wings to sample.
Making their first ever cooking competition appearance, Jason Bayless and the “Cooking with Cornbread” team had a constant flow of hungry people excited to sample the wings. Bayless hosts the Cooking with Cornbread YouTube channel and is known by his family as an excellent cook.
“You’ve got to make sure you cook the wings slowly,” he explained. “I smoke and grill mine at the same time. It gives it a little bit of that smokey flavor and it can really absorb into there by cooking it slowly.”
After more than a month of perfecting his recipe, Bayless placed first among amateur chefs at the festival to win the Peoples’ Choice Award.
Bayless sauced his wings with Batesville-made Delta Ridge smoked hickory mustard sauce and a spicier version he made by tweaking the original sauce. He mixed pecan wood in with his charcoal to give each wing that extra layer of smokey taste, Bayless said.
The meat came easily off the bone and kept a full flavor that deep-fried wings can sometimes lack, and that sauce flavor was reminiscent of Chick-Fil-A sauce, but with more of a barbecue type of flavor. Taking a bite out of Bayless’ award-winning wings almost made you question his amateur status.
Although not judged on it, he also prepared sausage, cheese and deer roll-ups made with backstrap, bacon, sweet peppers and cream cheese, which all came off the grill just as tasty as the wings did.
“This is my first time ever doing something like this,” Bayless said. “It’s for a good cause so I figured I’d give it a shot.”
DeSoto Grace is the local nonprofit organization who benefited from the event.
The organization focuses on building relationships and helping people escape from “unproductive tendencies,” according to their website. The organization uses mentorship and education assistance to accomplish their mission.
“It is through positive and encouraging relationships that lives are touched and people become empowered to reach their potential,” the DeSoto Grace website read.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.