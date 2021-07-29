Nearly 750 participating TCC and Wireless Zone stores are inviting local families to their locations on Sunday, August 1, between 1-4 p.m. to pick up a backpack filled with pencils, paper, a pencil box, a ruler, folders and glue. One backpack per child present will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. Each store location will adhere to local and CDC guidelines to provide a safe environment for event attendees and TCC employees. TCC Olive Branch is located at 8100 Camp Creek Rd 101.