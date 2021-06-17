On the evening of June 8, off duty police officer Jessica Laine found herself in a very disheartening situation.
As Laine was driving home on Star Landing Road, she witnessed what she believes could have been minors shooting at Tabernacle House of Prayer Holiness Church in Southaven.
Stunned by what she believed to be a gun, Laine was armed and prepared to handle the situation.
“If I had not had my phone in my hand, I would have not had time to realize it was just a paintball gun,” Laine said.
Laine said the events that happened next were difficult to encounter.
“They first hit the church, and then hit a baby bird,” Laine said. “It took my breath away because if I had not realized, I could have shot them.”
Geese are extremely protective of their young, and Laine was shocked that the mother goose allowed her to pick the baby bird up with no refusal from the mother.
“A goose moving out of the way to let a human pick up their baby is just unheard of,” Laine said. “I knew I had to help her.”
After checking on the people inside the church, Laine said she knew she had to try to help the baby gosling.
“I checked the people inside the church first to make sure they were okay, and then I drove to the Horn Lake Emergency Animal Hospital,” Laine said. “They actually refused to even look at the gosling.”
Laine’s husband, Austin, found Mississippi Wildlife on Facebook and suggested that they try to take the bird to them.
Debbie Crum, director of Mississippi Wildlife Rehabilitation, said the gosling was in very bad shape when she arrived.
“She had a very deep neck wound,” Crum said. “She actually could not move her neck or hold it up. The prognosis on day one was not very good.”
The gosling coined the name “Hope,” and Debbie and her team continued to treat her even though things did not look promising.
"She has made amazing improvements,” Crum said. “The paintball gun destroyed her neck muscle, and she’s been using stuffed animals to hold her neck up. Now, she can hold it up by herself and has even been allowed some outside time.”
Crum said this is becoming a recurring issue of minors not understanding how important it is to respect wildlife.
“Parents need to talk to their kids,” Crum said. “Just because an animal is not a pet, doesn’t mean it's okay to kill or injure it for fun.”
Hope is expected to make a full recovery, and is undergoing treatment with another gosling around the same age as her.
Laine said a police report was filed with the Southaven Police Department, but because she was not able to get a tag number of the vehicle the teenagers were in, she does not know what will happen. The officers that responded said they have had issues like this before, but did not know if it was the same offenders.
“The kids probably won’t face any repercussions because I was not able to make out their whole tag number,” Laine said.
Major Brent Vickers with the Southaven Police Department said the case is under investigation, but there is not much information to work with.
Southaven“There’s not any offender information, and we just don’t have much to go off of,” Vickers said.
