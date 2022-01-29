Fourth Grader Azariah Green of Oak Grove Central Elementary School took home the trophy as DeSoto County's best speller Saturday at the 18th annual Spelling Bee.
Green correctly spelled the championship word "fructose" to nab the honor.
The event was held at the Hernando Performing Arts Center and lasted 23 rounds and included 39 spellers.
Eighth grader Chelsi Freeman of Center Hill Middle School was runner-up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.