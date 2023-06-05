Associated Wholesale Grocers hosted a ribbon-cutting event Monday for their new All-In-One Distribution Hub in Hernando. The event was attended by Gov. Tate Reeves, community leaders, and other dignitaries.
The massive new facility occupies 124 acres, almost one million square feet of floor space, and is over 80 feet tall throughout. It features WITRON automation technology and order-picking systems which enables the handling of case and pallet goods, ambient temperature, refrigerated perishables, frozen foods, and fulfillment of individual unit product orders. The automated system will significantly improve accuracy and reduce product loss and waste due to damaged goods which will allow member stores to save money on overall product cost and transportation.
The All-In-One Distribution Hub accommodates all products and categories and is expandable for future growth. It also has unique features, including a state-of the-art earth-friendly non-ammonia refrigeration system, ten pressurized banana rooms, docks on both sides of the building to ensure end-to-end temperature control, and five high-capacity generators to ensure uninterrupted wall-to-wall operations.
AWG President and CEO David Smith said he is incredibly proud of the facility and all of the innovations that will allow retailers to compete better in the markets they serve. "This facility showcases our dedication to innovation and operational excellence."
AWG Board of Directors Chairman Barry Queen said, "AWG's All-In-One Distribution Hub marks a milestone in our cooperative's history. With this cutting-edge facility, we reinforce our position as industry leaders, setting new standards for grocery distribution efficiency. We are excited to celebrate this achievement and look forward to its positive impact on our members and communities. The grocery business is changing fast, and with this new All-In-One Distribution Hub, AWG will be well-positioned to meet the needs of retailers for many, many years to come.”
With sales of $12.3 billion, Associated Wholesale Grocers, Inc. is the nation’s largest cooperative food wholesaler serving independently owned supermarkets, 1,100 member companies and over 3,400 locations throughout 31 states from 9 wholesale divisions.
The $300 million facility will employ about 590 workers.
