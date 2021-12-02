Authorities in DeSoto County are on the lookout for a suspect wanted for murder in Quitman County, Mississippi, who was spotted in Horn Lake this morning.
Horn Lake Police received a tip early Thursday morning that 21 year-old Quenten Cortez Taylor was in a house located in the Laurelwood and Shadow Oaks area in Horn Lake.
Taylor fled on foot when officers arrived at the residence.
He is described as a black male, between 5'9" to 5'11", and weighs about 130 to 150 pounds. Taylor was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, white washed jeans, and an orange t-shirt.
He is considered armed and dangerous. Residents who spot Taylor are asked to call police immediately.
"As of now, Horn Lake Police and DeSoto County Sheriff's deputies are searching the area for Taylor," said DeSoto County Sheriff's Department public information officer Tish Clark.
Southaven Police Department is also assisting in the search.
