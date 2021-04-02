First Regional Library will be kicking off National Library Week with an appearance by best-selling author and Mississippi native Michael Farris Smith
Smith will appear virtually on April 6 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. to discuss his new novel, “Nick.” The book is a prequel to F. Scott Fitzgerald’s classic 1925 novel “The Great Gatsby.
Library spokesman David Brown said the library is thrilled to welcome Smith back, and is interested to hear what it was like trying to channel the famous author.
“We are very excited,” Brown said. “He has been here before to do one of our programs. And his book is getting all kinds of national attention - as all of his books have. He lives in Oxford and it is always special to have authors from Mississippi visit us.”
“Nick” follows the narrator of “The Great Gasby,” Nick Caraway, in the years before the events of Fitzgerald’s novel, starting as a soldier in World War I, his war-time romance in Paris romance, and his time in New Orleans before he meets Gatsby on Long Island.
“I can’t wait to talk to him about how he came to be the person to write the prequel to this famous book, and what his process was like tackling this book,” Brown said.
To participate in the virtual discussion visit the library’s website, click on “events” and click the link to “join this virtual program HERE.”
First Regional Library will be joining libraries all over the country in celebrating National Library Week, April 4-10. First sponsored in 1958, National Library Week is an annual observance by the American Library Association and libraries across the country each April.
The theme for National Library Week 2021 is “Welcome to Your Library,” and promotes the idea that libraries extend far beyond the four walls of a building – and that everyone is welcome to use their services. During the pandemic, libraries have been going above and beyond to adapt to the changing world by expanding their resources and continuing to meet the needs of its patrons.
Natalie Portman, Academy Award-winning actress, director, producer, author, and activist, will serve as the honorary chair of National Library Week, and will highlight the essential role libraries, librarians and library workers play in serving their communities, especially during challenging times.
Brown said the library branch in Horn Lake will also be hosting a Carpool Cinema event where they will be showing the movie “Hop” on Friday, April 9 at 7:30 p.m. “Hop” is a 2011 3D live-action/computer animated fantasy comedy film that follows a young rabbit named E.B. who runs away from Easter Island because he doesn’t want to succeed his father as the Easter Bunny.
Space is limited so call 662-393-5654 to reserve a spot.
