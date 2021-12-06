Atlanta Braves star third baseman and former DeSoto Central High School standout Austin Riley will make an appearance in his hometown on Friday as part of a celebration in his honor.
Southaven, along with the County and DeSoto County Schools, have proclaimed December 10 as Austin Riley Day.
Riley will be on hand at the BankPlus Sport Center at Snowden Grove from 1-2 p.m. to accept the honor.
DeSoto County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution at Monday’s meeting acknowledging Riley’s accomplishments and to proclaim a day in his honor.
Board President and District 2 Supervisor Mark Gardner said the county is proud to honor Riley, who has become a household name in DeSoto County.
“We found out that the City of Southaven wanted to do something similar and the School Board wanted to do something to honor him,” Garder said. “We’ve all decided to coordinate our efforts to make it one Austin Riley Day countywide.”
Riley is the son of Mike and Elisa Riley and began his baseball career on the t-ball fields at Snowden Grove in Southaven.
At DeSoto Central, he excelled at baseball as a third baseman, pitcher, and shortstop, and helped lead the Jaguars to a MHSAA 6A state championship in 2015. He holds DeSoto Central records for most career RBIs, hits, home runs, pitching wins, and strikeouts, and was named a Mississippi All-State Player from 2013 to 2015, MS Gatorade Player of the Year, MS Coaches Association 6A Player of the Year, Commercial Appeal Best of Preps Player of the Year, Perfect Game All American, Louisville Slugger All American, and UnderArmour All American.
Riley had committed to play baseball for Mississippi State University, but was drafted by the Braves in the first round of the MLB draft as the 41st overall pick. He was ranked the No. 1 prospect in the Atlanta organization and named by Baseball America as the “Best Pure Hitter,” “Best Power Hitter,” and “Best Athlete.”
He was called up by the Braves on May 15, 2019 and enjoyed his best season of his three year Major League Baseball career as the cleanup batter in 2021 batting .303 with 33 home runs and 107 RBIs and finishing seventh in MVP voting.
Riley hit a walk-off single to give Atlanta a 3-2 win over the Dodgers in Game 1 of the NLCS and played a key role in helping the Braves win their first World Series since 1995 over the Houston Astros .
The proclamation notes that in addition to his well deserved athletic stardom, the Board is especially proud that Riley still exhibits the same hometown values that he was raised on in DeSoto County that make him a good person.
“With all the success he has earned, Austin is known for his God-fearing, happy, generous, and humble demeanor, and as a young man who values family and loves the outdoors. Austin Riley will be remembered by DeSoto Countians as the person of character that his former teachers, coaches, classmates and teammates hold in high regard.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.