Hernando didn’t have to look very far for the right person to lead its planning department. In fact, he was in a similar role for DeSoto County only a few blocks away.
The city announced last week that they have hired Austin Cardosi to help guide the city’s growth and future land use.
“We were looking for someone who was very experienced and understood the challenges we face in Hernando, and also shares our vision of the way the citizens of Hernando want it to look and what amenities they want here,” said Mayor Chip Johnson.
Cardosi has over a decade of municipal planning experience. He most recently served as deputy planning director for DeSoto County and was city planner in Horn Lake from 2012-2015 and a planning intern in Southaven from 2009-2012. He holds a masters degree in city/urban, community and regional planning from University of Memphis.
Cardosi said he is excited and thankful for the opportunity to help Hernando grow.
“I love Hernando,” Cardosi said. “I’m raising my family here. I talked to my wife about it and it is just a great place to live and a unique opportunity to serve. I think I can play a small part in making it even better.”
Johnson said Cardosi checked every box he was looking for with both experience, a knowledge of Hernando, and common sense.
“He lives in Hernando. He has experience working for a city and county experience. I just think he is the perfect fit to be the planning director in Hernando,” Johnson said.
Johnson said Cardosi is on board with his philosophy of wanting to work closer with prospective businesses and developers to make the permitting and planning process as smooth as possible.
“My mantra this term for planning is that we want to say ‘yes,’” Johnson said. “So if somebody comes to us with a proposal, sometimes it seems so blatant that it doesn’t meet our rules and standards, sometimes we are quick to say no. So what I want us to do is always be looking for ways to say yes. That doesn’t mean we always will, but at least we will come at it with that attitude of trying to find a way to move projects forward that meets both the developer’s goals and ours.”
Johnson added that Cardosi has the right type of personality for the job which will be a big asset for the city.
“He understands our standards and what we are looking for, but is also very easy to get along with, which is a big plus,” Johnson said. “We looked for someone who can work with the citizens, work with the builders, and just make the work flow smoother, and Austin brings all of that to the table. We are very excited to have him.”
Cardosi said it is an exciting time for the planning department because of all of the residential growth taking place as well as the expected future commercial growth around the McIngvale interchange.
“It’s a cool opportunity to come in here because Hernando is growing,” Cardosi said. “I-269 has been a game-changer and the McIngvale interchange is going to be the new entranceway into Hernando. So I am looking to carry the design standards forward and uphold the quality that Hernando is used to. But what I really want to do is be very customer service friendly in the department.”
