Members of the Mississippi Supreme Court reappointed attorneys Marcie Fyke Baria of Bay St. Louis, Pieter Teeuwissen of Jackson and Gwendolyn Baptist-Rucker of Southaven to the Board of Bar Admissions on Sept. 5.
New three-year terms begin Nov. 1.
Baptist-Rucker has served on the Board of Bar Admissions since November 2010. She was reappointed to the Board by Justice James D. Maxwell II. She is an attorney and certified public accountant.
Baria has served as chair of the Board since November 2018, having been selected as an officer by fellow members of the Board. She previously served for three years as vice-chair. She was first appointed to the Board in 2007. Justice Dawn Beam reappointed her for the new term on the Board. Baria works extensively with community and non-profit organizations.
Teeuwissen is vice-chairman of the Board of Bar Admissions. He served previous terms as chairman and vice-chairman. He has been a member of the Board of Bar Admissions since March 25, 2002. Presiding Justice Leslie D. King reappointed him to the new term. Teeuwissen is Board attorney for the Hinds County Board of Supervisors.
The Board of Bar Admissions administers the rules and statutes governing admission to the practice of law in Mississippi. The Board oversees the preparation, administration and evaluation of two bar examinations each year. The Board also, in conjunction with its Committee on Character and Fitness, oversees the investigation and evaluation of the character and fitness of each person who applies to become a member of the Mississippi Bar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.