A Southaven police officer drove up to a carjacking as it was happening at the Walmart in Southaven today, according to a statement from the Southaven Police Department.
Two men were in the process of carjacking a woman in the parking lot of the Walmart on Southcrest Parkway.
The suspects fled the scene, driving south on Airways Blvd., where they were involved in a car crash.
The two were transported by ambulance to Regional One Medical Center.
Southaven police are in the process of charging the individuals with attempted carjacking, felony fleeing and possession of a stolen vehicle, according to the statement from police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.